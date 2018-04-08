Josh Charles to co-star with Armie Hammer in Broadway's 'Straight White Men'

April 8 (UPI) -- The Good Wife alum Josh Charles is set to co-star with Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt in the Broadway production of Straight White Men.

Anna D. Shapiro is helming Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, which will co-star Kate Bornstein and Ty Defoe.

The production marks the Broadway debuts of Charles, Hammer. Bornstein and DeFoe, and Lee will be the first Asian-American, female playwright to be produced on Broadway.

Previews are to begin at the Hayes Theater in Manhattan on June 29. The play will officially open on July 23.

"It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout," a news release said. "But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities."