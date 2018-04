Famous birthdays for April 8: Robin Wright, Kofi Annan

April 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Lewis Morris, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, in 1726

-- Actor Mary Pickford in 1892

-- Olympic figure skater/actor Sonja Henie in 1912

-- Former first lady Betty Ford in 1918

-- Comedian Shecky Greene in 1926 (age 92)

-- Composer Jacques Brel in 1929

-- Actor/former Ambassador to Mexico John Gavin in 1931

-- Journalist Seymour Hersh in 1937 (age 81)

-- Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan in 1938 (age 80)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member John Havlicek in 1940 (age 78)

-- Choreographer Michael Bennett of A Chorus Line fame in 1943

-- Rock musician Steve Howe in 1947 (age 71)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Gary Carter in 1954

-- Novelist Barbara Kingsolver in 1955 (age 63)

-- Actor/singer John Schneider in 1960 (age 58)

-- Musician Julian Lennon in 1963 (age 55)

-- Actor Robin Wright in 1966 (age 52)

-- Actor Patricia Arquette in 1968 (age 50)

-- Navy SEAL veteran and subject of American Sniper Chris Kyle in 1974

-- Actor Taylor Kitsch in 1981 (age 37)