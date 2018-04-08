Cardi B shows off baby bump during 'SNL' appearance

April 8 (UPI) -- Rapper Cardi B showed off a visible baby bump while wearing a tight, white dress during her performance on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

"I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me! think imma lose with my little baby counting on me?" she tweeted after the show.

This will be the first child for the 25-year-old singer and her 26-year-old fiance, Offset, People magazine reported.

Offset, who has three children from other relationships, proposed to Cardi B on stage, during a concert in Philadelphia in October.