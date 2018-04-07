Kate Hudson pregnant with third child -- a girl

April 7 (UPI) -- Almost Famous and Deepwater Horizon actress Kate Hudson announced via Instagram she is pregnant with her third child.

"If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been," she explained in Friday's post.

"If you've seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now! And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."

Hudson, 38, also shared a gender-reveal video of her; her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa; and her two sons popping giant black balloons in a backyard to reveal pink confetti and smaller balloons. The clip got more than 4 million views in less than a day.

The actress is the daughter of comedy icon Goldie Hawn and the stepdaughter of actor Kurt Russell. Hudson is also the mother of Ryder, her 14-year-old son with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, her 6-year-old son with her former fiance Matt Bellamy. Fujikawa and Hudson were longtime friends before they began dating about a year ago.