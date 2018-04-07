Home / Entertainment News

Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano to star in 'True West' on Brodway

By Karen Butler  |  April 7, 2018 at 8:47 AM
April 7 (UPI) -- Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano are set to star as Lee and Austin in the Roundabout Theatre Company's winter production of the late Sam Shepard's True West.

Directed by James Macdonald, the limited engagement of the play is scheduled to begin previews Dec. 27, with an official opening planned for Broadway on Jan. 24.

"Opposites attack in Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-nominated play about two brothers with more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin and lowlife Lee wrestle with big issues -- and each other," a news release said. "Order vs. chaos. Art vs. commerce. Typewriter vs. toaster... Shepard's rip-roaring classic returns to Broadway, gleefully detonating our misguided myths of family, identity and the American Dream."

Hawke previously acted alongside Dano in the film Taking Lives and directed him on stage in Things We Want.

The late Philip Seymour Hoffman and his frequent collaborator John C. Reilly alternated playing Lee and Austin throughout the 2000 Broadway run of True West.

