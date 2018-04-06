WWE WrestleMania 34 predictions: Who will win?

April 6 (UPI) -- WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, is days away from changing the landscape of the sports-entertainment world forever with the potential crowning of new champions, the in-ring return of a legend in Daniel Bryan and the in-ring debut of former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey.

The competition takes place live, April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and promises to shock audiences and feature the best WWE has to offer.

Here are the top matches set to take place during the showcase of the immortals and our predicted winners.

Brock Lesnar (champion) vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

Lesnar won the Universal Championship at last year's WrestleMania when he defeated Goldberg. The Beast now must contend with Reigns, a Superstar that has gained slightly more favor with WWE fans as he has called out Lesnar's lack of respect for the company and his the fact that he appears to have a part-time schedule. Taking into account UFC president Dana White announcing that Lesnar will be returning to the octagon, it's easy to see The Big Dog ending Lesnar's year-long title run. If this is indeed Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman's last go-around in WWE, they will be missed.

Predicted winner: Roman Reigns

AJ Styles (champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship

Two of the best Superstars from Smackdown Live battle it out in a bout that has the potential to be the match of the night. Styles and Nakamura have a history together during their time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and now will be showcasing their chemistry together in front of an even larger audience. While Styles has developed quite the fanbase during his time in WWE, Nakamura has ascended the WWE ladder in quick succession, earning this main event match by winning the Men's Royal Rumble. It appears its Nakamura's time to shine in a match that wrestling fans have been dying to see once again.

Predicted winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

Rousey is, simply put, one of the biggest signings WWE has ever made. The company will be using this match to ease her in nicely by placing her around legends such as Angle and Triple H before she moves onto competing in the women's division. Rousey will surely be seen taking the fight to Stephanie, a surefire way to get WWE fans fully behind the former UFC champion. Expect plenty of crowd-pleasing moments, Triple H and McMahon to, once again, have a crazy entrance and Rousey to make the bad-guy authority figures tap-out.

Predicted winners: Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle

Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The feud that has dominated Smackdown Live for months comes to an end at WrestleMania with Bryan making his surprising return to in-ring competition after announcing his retirement in Feb. 2016. Bryan being back in the squared circle is special, however, the stipulation that Owens and Zayn get their jobs back on Smackdown if they win, point to Bryan's homecoming being ruined by the best friends. Perhaps a shocking betrayal by Shane is in the cards as he appeared to have made up with Bryan way too easily on Tuesday with a hug after months of disagreements and bickering.

Predicted winners: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Charlotte Flair (champion) vs. Asuka for the Smackdown Women's Championship

Flair has beaten them all but will be pushed to her limits against Asuka in a dream match that was bound to happen eventually as Asuka has remained undefeated during her time in WWE. If anyone can finally defeat The Empress of Tomorrow its Flair, who always delivers an impressive performance at WrestleMania. Fans are in store for a truly athletic display full of Moonsaults and submission maneuvers. When the dust clears, our guess will be that Asuka wins, however, Carmella has been waiting in the wings with her Money in the Bank contract and would be foolish not to cash it in on a depleted Asuka, making her the new Smackdown Women's Champion and the first to end the undefeated streak.

Predicted winner: Asuka followed by Carmella using her Money in the Bank contract to become the new Smackdown Women's Champion

The Miz (champion) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship

The Miz has elevated the Intercontinental Championship to new heights and will be looking at WrestleMania to be his victory lap following a stellar 2017. The odds are stacked against him and with The Miz's wife Maryse recently giving birth to their first child, it's time for the A-lister to take a break and be with his family. This leaves the Intercontinental Championship up for grabs with Balor getting the slight edge here due to the performer perhaps unleashing his Demon form or due to The Balor Club consisting of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson providing backup from ringside. Rollins meanwhile can leave the Intercontinental title behind and set his sights on the Universal Championship once again.

Predicted winner: Finn Balor

Randy Orton (champion) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev for the United States Championship

Despite the inclusion of former World Champions such as Orton and Mahal, Rusev has to be the favorite here as he continues to get some of the loudest cheers every Tuesday night after introducing the concept of Rusev Day alongside his personal singer, Aiden English. WWE will be looking to keep Rusev's momentum going and continue selling the Happy Rusev Day t-shirts that litter WWE crowds weekly. WWE should do the right thing here and deliver a nice Rusev Day present to all of his adoring fans.

Predicted winner: Rusev

Alexa Bliss (champion) vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship

Jax has finally stepped out of Bliss' shadow and a win here can allow her to dominate the Raw Women's division like nobody else can. It's Jax's time to shine and she may even defeat Bliss in a very fast and convincing fashion. Bliss's cowardly ways will not help her this time.

Predicted winner: Nia Jax

The Usos (champions) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships

The Bludgeon Brothers have been decimating The Usos and The New Day in recent weeks but now Harper and Rowan will have to deal with both teams at full-strength at the same time. Once The Bludgeon Brothers are out of the way, The Usos and The New Day can continue their impressive rivalry. The Usos, who have reinvented themselves into one of the most entertaining Tag Teams in WWE, will win the crowded match and continue to shine on Smackdown.

Predicted winner: The Usos

Sheamus & Cesaro (champions) vs. Braun Strowman and a mystery partner for the Raw Tag Team Championships

Strowman has proven week-in and week-out that he doesn't need a partner to win a Tag Team match but is being forced to choose a partner if he wants to compete for the titles. Strowman's options for a partner seem limited, but, WWE would not have kept the partner's identity a secret unless they had a surprise in store. Perhaps The Monster Among Men will team up with a returning Big Cass who matches him in height, or even Elias in a fun-twist that would put the former rivals together. Either way, Strowman is walking out of WrestleMania as a Tag Team Champion.

Predicted winner: Braun Strowman and his mystery partner

WrestleMania 34 will also feature Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali for the Cruiserweight Championship, the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.