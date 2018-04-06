'Spyro the Dragon' remastered trilogy coming to PS4, Xbox One

April 6 (UPI) -- Spyro the Dragon is back and is returning in a new remastered trilogy made from the ground up for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, publisher Activision has announced.

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy will feature updated and revamped versions of the purple dragon's classic Playstation 1 adventures, including 1998's Spyro the Dragon, 1999's Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage and 2000's Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

A trailer for the game released Thursday compares Reignited Trilogy to the original games that shows just how much the graphical style and visuals have improved.

Developer Toys for Bob, who worked on Activision's Skylanders series that featured Spyro, has said Reignited Trilogy will have "improved environments, updated controls, brand-new lighting and recreated cinematics" along with a cast of characters that are "creatively re-imagined with additional flair" and a reimagined version of composter Stewart Copeland's soundtrack, Polygon reported.

"Spyro's back and he's all scaled up! Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning HD," reads the synopsis for the trailer. "Explore the expansive realms, re-encounter the fiery personalities and relive the adventure in fully remastered glory. Because when there's a realm that needs saving, there's only one dragon to call."

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy is set for release on Sept. 21 and will cost $39.99.