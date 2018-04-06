Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend Invictus Games trials

April 6 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attending the U.K. team trials for the Invictus Games.

The 33-year-old British royal and 36-year-old American actress spent time with service members and veterans during an official royal outing Friday in Bath, England.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style competition for wounded military personnel, in 2014. The 2018 games will feature more than 500 competitors from 18 nations and will take place in Sydney, Australia, in October.

"Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games, and Ms. Meghan Markle are today attending the UK team trials for @InvictusSydney 2018 at the @UniofBath Sports Training Village. #IG2018," Kensington Palace tweeted.

Prince Harry and Markle met with some of the 400 service members and veterans competing at the trials. The Invictus Games is the only international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick -- or WIS -- military personnel.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle arrive at @UniofBath to meet some of the 400 WIS military personnel and veterans who are competing for one of the 72 spots in the UK's @InvictusSydney team #IG2018," Kensington Palace said.

Prince Harry and Markle made their first official public appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games opening ceremony. The couple got engaged in November, and will tie the knot May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.