Prince Charles meets with Bindi and Robert Irwin in Australia

April 6 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Charles met with the Irwin family, including siblings Bindi and Robert and mother Terri, on Friday during his Royal Tour of Australia.

Charles, who is being accompanied on the tour by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, met with the Irwins to discuss how to protect the Great Barrier Reef.

"Our family feels extremely privileged to have had the opportunity to meet with His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and other dignitaries today at Lady Elliot Island," Bindi said on Instagram alongside a photo of Charles posing with her family on the beach.

"We joined together to discuss important methods to protect the largest living structure on Earth, The Great Barrier Reef. We must work together to make a difference and protect these sensitive ecosystems for the generations to come #RoyalVisitAustralia," she continued.

Robert also commented on the meeting on Instagram. "Truly honoured to meet His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales today," he said. "It was great to speak about the conservation of this Wonder of the World with such a passionate and influential person."