Famous birthdays for April 6: Paul Rudd, Billy Dee Williams

By UPI Staff  |  April 6, 2018 at 3:00 AM
April 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Italian painter Raphael in 1483

-- Newspaper editor Joseph Medill in 1823

-- Journalist Lincoln Steffens in 1866

-- Radio commentator Lowell Thomas in 1892

-- Geneticist James Watson in 1928 (age 90)

-- Musician Andre Previn in 1929 (age 89)

-- Country singer Merle Haggard in 1937

-- Actor Billy Dee Williams in 1937 (age 81)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Drag racing legend Don "The Snake" Prudhomme in 1941 (age 77)

-- Producer/director Barry Levinson in 1942 (age 76)

-- Actor John Ratzenberger in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor Marilu Henner in 1952 (age 66)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Michael Rooker in 1955 (age 63)

-- Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa in 1963 (age 55)

-- Rock singer Black Francis, born Charles Thompson IV, (Pixies) in 1965 (age 53)

-- Actor Paul Rudd in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Zach Braff in 1975 (age 43)

-- Actor Candace Cameron Bure in 1976 (age 42)

-- Model Hilary Rhoda in 1987 (age 31)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
