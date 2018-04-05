WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant dead at 71

April 5 (UPI) -- WWE Hall of Famer 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant, has died at the age of 71 after being hit by a truck in Ross Township, Pa.

Valiant, real name Thomas Sullivan, was struck Wednesday while crossing a busy road, WPXI reported. He later died at the hospital.

"The driver of the truck stayed here on the scene. There's no indication that this was anything other than a terrible accident at this point, but we're still investigating," said Detective Brian Kohlhepp.

Valiant, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996, started his wrestling career in 1969. He competed in multiple territories including WWE and captured the World Tag Team Championships twice with his partners Jimmy and Jerry Valiant.

Valiant, in 1985, rejoined WWE as a manager and helped Greg 'The Hammer' Valentine and Brutus Beefcake win the World Tag Team Championship. He also managed Dino Bravo and Demolition and provided color commentary.