Marc Jacobs gets engaged to boyfriend at Chipotle

April 5 (UPI) -- Marc Jacobs is engaged to be married.

The 54-year-old fashion designer proposed to boyfriend Charly Defrancesco with a flash mob Wednesday at a Chipotle in New York on his birthday.

Jacobs shared a video on Instagram of the flash mob dancing to Prince's hit "Kiss" at the restaurant. He then got down on one knee and popped the question to Defrancesco.

"And this happened... 'Charly Defrancesco will you marry me'? #flashmobatchipotle #moves," Jacobs captioned the post.

"THANK YOU everyone for making this happen video @plural_nyc @laurengerrie @seandon212 @1.800.newbold," he added. "And to my Ride or Die fiancé @chardefrancesco I LOVE YOU."

Defrancesco, a model and luxury candlemaker, shared the same video on his own account.

"GET READY FOR THE ALL TIME GAG!!!!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen," he wrote.

Jacobs also dedicated a birthday post to Defrancesco.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life!!! @chardefrancesco," he captioned a photo with his new fiancé.

Jacobs was previously engaged to Brazilian entrepreneur Lorenzo Martone. The pair split in 2010.