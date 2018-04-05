Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon join 'Harry Potter' mobile game

April 5 (UPI) -- Harry Potter film stars Maggie Smith and Michael Gambon will be providing voicework for their characters Professor McGonagall and Professor Dumbledore respectively in upcoming Wizarding World mobile game, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

Smith and Gambon will be joined by other Harry Potter film stars also reprising their roles including Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Sally Mortemore (Madam Irma Pince), Gemma Jones (Madam Pomfrey) and Zoe Wanamaker (Madam Hooch).

Hogwarts Mystery, developed by Jam City and Portkey Games, will allow players to make their own customizable character and decide which Hogwarts house they belong to between Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin. Players will attend classes in the game to learn new spells and potions and will have dialogue options available to decide how to interact with fellow classmates.

"If I could attend Hogwarts as a student, I would be most excited to attend the potions class taught by Severus because it is the most exotic," Smith said in a statement about the game and in reference to Professor Snape.

"Our goal with Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is to make players really feel for the first time like they're attending Hogwarts," said co-founder and CEO of Jam City Chris DeWolfe. "By including these iconic and incredibly talented actors in the game, we come one step closer to truly giving fans their own Hogwarts experience."

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will launch free-to-play for iOS and Android on April 25.