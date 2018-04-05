Kim Kardashian posts family photo with daughter Chicago

April 5 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian took to social media Wednesday to post her first family photo with daughter Chicago.

The 37-year-old television personality appears with husband Kanye West, 4-year-old daughter North West, 2-year-old daughter Saint West and 2-month-old Chicago in the new portrait on Instagram.

The picture shows Kardashian holding Chicago as she poses with her family at their Easter celebration. North, who is giving a peace sign, is the only person in the snapshot showing a smile.

"I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too," Kardashian captioned the post, which had received over 5.6 million likes as of Thursday morning.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also posted about the photo on Twitter.

"One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol," she wrote.

One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2018

Kardashian and West welcomed Chicago via gestational carrier in January. Kardashian discussed the possibility of having more kids in the April issue of Elle, saying four children would be her max.

"My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way," the reality star said.

"I don't think I could handle more than [four]," she added. "My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."