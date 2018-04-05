Dwayne Johnson 'not quite sure' he will star in 'Fast and Furious 9'

April 5 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has commented on the on-set feud he had with Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel and said he doesn't know if the pair will ever work together again.

"Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer," Johnson said in an interview with Rolling Stone where he said his issues with Diesel came down to a disagreement about professionalism.

"And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not," he continued.

Johnson said "I'm not quite sure," when asked if he would be back alongside Diesel in Fast and Furious 9.

"Right now I'm concentrating on making the spinoff as good as it can be," the former WWE Superstar said of his upcoming Fast and Furious spinoff that will also star Jason Statham. The film is set for release on July 26, 2019. Universal recently delayed the release of Fast and Furious 9 by one year to April 10, 2020, something that Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson had blamed on Johnson and the spinoff.

Diesel also commented on the delay saying "It would be unfair to say it is anyone's fault."

"But I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have," Johnson concluded on his standing with Diesel.

The feud between Johnson and Diesel first came to light on Johnson's Instagram when during the last week of production, the 45-year-old called out anonymous co-stars he said failed to "conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals."