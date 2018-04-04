Triple H unveils NXT's North American Championship

April 4 (UPI) -- WWE chief operating officer Triple H has unveiled a new title for the company's developmental brand, NXT: the North American Championship.

Triple H displayed the title belt in an announcement video released Tuesday. The championship has a red belt and gold plating that showcases the continent of North America.

The first North American Champion will be crowned Saturday in a Ladder Match between Velveteen Dream, Adam Cole, EC3, Ricochet, Lars Sullivan and Killian Dain at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.

The North American Championship will be the fourth title on NXT -- joining the NXT Championship, NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship.

"One man will make history. One man will climb the ladder into the record books. One man will forever be remembered as the first, NXT North American Champion," Triple H said in the video.