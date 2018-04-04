Home / Entertainment News

'Spider-Man' Playstation 4 game gets Sept. release date

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 4, 2018 at 12:52 PM
April 4 (UPI) -- Sony and developer Insomniac announced Wednesday they will release upcoming Playstation-4-exclusive game Spider-Man on Sept. 7.

The title's box art, which features the superhero against a red background, was also unveiled alongside information about how much Spider-Man will cost in Standard ($59.99), Digital Deluxe ($79.99) and Collector's ($149.99) editions.

The Digital Deluxe edition will include a full-download copy of the game, downloadable content "The City That Never Sleeps," which includes three additional story chapters, and more outfits for Spider-Man to wear. Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe edition will also receive a limited edition collectible pin.

The Collector's edition includes all of the content of the Digital Deluxe Edition plus a steelbook case, mini art book, and a statue of Spider-Man made by Gentle Giant.

A teaser trailer announcing the game's release date features a punk-rock-themed outfit Spider-Man can wear. The outfit is available with two other clothing sets to those who pre-order any version of the game.

Spider-Man, first announced at E3 2016, will involve the Marvel superhero protecting New York City from a new, powerful threat. Spider-Man characters such as fellow wall-crawler Miles Morales, love interest Mary Jane and crime boss Kingpin will make appearances.

