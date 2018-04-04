Ike Barinholtz says he welcomed third child

Home / Entertainment News

The actor already shares daughters Foster and Payton with wife Erica Hanson.
By Annie Martin  |  April 4, 2018 at 11:14 AM
April 4 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Ike Barinholtz is a dad of three.

The 41-year-old star announced Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Blockers that wife Erica Hanson recently gave birth to baby No. 3.

Entertainment Tonight reported Barinholtz was wearing a hospital bracelet around his wrist at the event.

"I just had a baby," the actor explained before joking, "I wear [the bracelet] until it kinda falls off. Like the umbilical cord."

Barinholtz and Hanson already share two daughters, 5-year-old Foster and 2-year-old Payton June.

"This is my third, so there's no surprises," the star said.

Barinholtz confirmed the news on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"Up until three days ago, I had two [kids]. Now I have three!" he told host Jimmy Kimmel.

Barinholtz plays Hunter in Blockers, which co-stars Leslie Mann and John Cena. The movie follows three parents (Barinholtz, Mann and Cena) as they attempt to prevent their daughters from losing their virginities on prom night.

"Our philosophy was [to] take some highbrow, socially relevant material and mix it with penis jokes," Barinholtz said of the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

RELATEDJohn Cena, Seth Rogen attend 'Blockers' premiere

Blockers opens in theaters Friday, April 6. Barinholtz is known for playing Morgan Tookers on The Mindy Project, and will star in the upcoming movie The Oath with Tiffany Haddish.

