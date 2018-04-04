Gwyneth Paltrow wishes Robert Downey Jr. a happy birthday

April 4 (UPI) -- Gwyneth Paltrow wished her Iron Man and Avengers: Infinity War co-star Robert Downey Jr. a happy birthday on Instagram Wednesday with a selfie that also features Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

"I love April 4th because it was the day god gave us @robertdowneyjr HAPPY BIRTHDAY, dear heart. Love me and that other guy in the photo," Paltrow said in reference to Holland who is featured less prominently in the photo.

Paltrow has starred alongside Downey's Iron Man as love interest Pepper Potts throughout the Marvel cinematic universe and will be reprising her role in Avengers: Infinity War, which is set to hit theaters on April 27.

Downey's Iron Man is also close to Holland's Spider-Man who he began mentoring in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The web-slinger has been seen in trailers for Infinity War sporting a new high-tech suit that is presumably given to him by Iron Man.