'Gossip Girl' alum Leighton Meester goes platinum blonde

April 4 (UPI) -- Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester is "having a blonde moment."

The 31-year-old actress debuted shorter, platinum blonde hair in an Instagram post Tuesday.

The picture shows Meester, who previously sported brunette locks, snapping a selfie of her new look. The star's platinum hair and red lipstick drew comparisons to singer Gwen Stefani in the comments.

"Having a blonde moment," Meester captioned the photo. "Thank you to my hair saviors: @auracolorist and Keraphix protein treatment @NexxusNYSalon."

Meester's hair stylist Aura Friedman said the actress' look was inspired by late Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield.

"Leighton had a few different inspirations ready to show me and we used a picture of Jayne Mansfield as the main inspiration," Friedman told E! News. "She had a lot of pictures of the old Hollywood platinum blonde as inspiration for the color."

"We had a lot of fun doing it," she added. "I think we all are happy with the results. It's stunning on her."

Meester played Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, which aired from 2007 to 2012 on The CW. She and co-star Blake Lively, who portrayed Serena Van Der Woodsen, discussed the possibility of a reunion in an interview with Vanity Fair in August.

"I'm open to anything that's good, that's interesting, and that sort of feels necessary," Lively said.

"If everyone was into it and the timing was right, you know?" Meester added. "I don't want to say, 'No, never...'"