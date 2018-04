Famous birthdays for April 4: Robert Downey Jr., Hugo Weaving

April 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Social reformer Dorothea Dix in 1802

-- Inventor Linus Yale, developer of the cylinder lock, in 1821

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tris Speaker in 1888

-- Actor Bea Benaderet in 1906

-- Blues musician Muddy Waters, born McKinley Morganfield, in 1913

-- Author Maya Angelou in 1928

-- Actor Anthony Perkins in 1932

-- Former baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti in 1938

-- South African musician Hugh Masekela in 1939

-- Golf Hall of Fame member JoAnne Carner in 1939 (age 79)

-- Author Kitty Kelley in 1942 (age 76)

-- Actor Craig T. Nelson in 1944 (age 74)

-- Actor Christine Lahti in 1950 (age 68)

-- Actor Hugo Weaving in 1960 (age 58)

-- Irish television talk show host Graham Norton in 1963 (age 55)

-- Actor David Cross in 1964 (age 54)

-- Actor Robert Downey Jr. in 1965 (age 53)

-- Singer Jill Scott in 1972 (age 46)

-- Magician David Blaine in 1973 (age 45)

-- Actor James Roday in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor Heath Ledger in 1979

-- Actor Natasha Lyonne in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor Eric Andre in 1983 (age 35)

-- Singer/actor Jamie Lynn Spears in 1991 (age 27)