Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia 'getting over' eating disorder

April 3 (UPI) -- Lisa Rinna's younger daughter says she's "getting over" an eating disorder.

Amelia Gray Hamlin, the 16-year-old daughter of Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, went public about her struggle with anorexia in a recent Instagram post.

"I feel comfort with finally posting something that I wish I was confident enough to post long ago. I'm getting many comments comparing my body today vs. my body last year," Amelia captioned two photos of herself in a bikini.

"Last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay. Not only physically but also mentally," she said. "Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight."

Amelia said she "could go on and on" about her experience, but that she ultimately decided "to stop sabotaging" herself. She focused on her "physical" and "mental" health, getting the help she needed to love herself again.

"I went through this journey not for attention, not for people to pitty me, but to help. I am on this earth to help people, and I know that," the star said. "One in 200 women in the US suffer from anorexia. And I want to help."

Amelia acknowledged her "journey" to recovery will be challenging, as she has "a lot of health complications" from her eating disorder and was also diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease.

"Recently being diagnosed with hashimotos has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there," she said. "One day at a time. I want to help."

Amelia is known for appearing on Rinna's show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Rinna shares Amelia and 19-year-old daughter Delilah Belle with Hamlin, and posted a throwback photo with her family last week.