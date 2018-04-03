Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia 'getting over' eating disorder

April 3 (UPI) -- Lisa Rinna's younger daughter says she's "getting over" an eating disorder.
Amelia Gray Hamlin, the 16-year-old daughter of Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, went public about her struggle with anorexia in a recent Instagram post.
"I feel comfort with finally posting something that I wish I was confident enough to post long ago. I'm getting many comments comparing my body today vs. my body last year," Amelia captioned two photos of herself in a bikini.
"Last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay. Not only physically but also mentally," she said. "Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight."
I feel comfort with finally posting something that I wish I was confident enough to post long ago. I’m getting many comments comparing my body today vs. my body last year. I think that the support from my followers has really pushed me into writing this. Anyways, last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay. Not only physically but also mentally. I feel like sometimes people forget that just because your job involves being in front of the camera, doesn’t mean you can’t have bad days. We’re human. All of us. Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight. Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it. I could go on and on about that time of my life, but the most important part about it was waking up one morning and deciding to stop sabotaging myself. My health, my physical health, my mental health and everything about myself. Once I got the help that I needed, shortly after the second photo was taken, I began to try to love myself for me. I am SO beyond humbled and grateful to have the platform that I do at such a young age, and to wake up every morning with a little girl reaching out to me and telling me I am her inspiration, really makes me feel like I have a purpose. I went through this journey not for attention, not for people to pitty me, but to help. I am on this earth to help people, and I know that. One in 200 women in the US suffer from anorexia. And I want to help. The first photo, taken today is not a photo of the perfect girl. That is a photo of me, trying to figure out my body, and owing my curves that I naturally have, and not forcing myself to starve them away. I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long so it’s going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life. I still have an extremely healthy life style and I workout so hard all week to maintain my Body. Not to say that recently being diagnosed with hashimotos has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there. One day at a time. I want to help.
Amelia said she "could go on and on" about her experience, but that she ultimately decided "to stop sabotaging" herself. She focused on her "physical" and "mental" health, getting the help she needed to love herself again.
"I went through this journey not for attention, not for people to pitty me, but to help. I am on this earth to help people, and I know that," the star said. "One in 200 women in the US suffer from anorexia. And I want to help."
Amelia acknowledged her "journey" to recovery will be challenging, as she has "a lot of health complications" from her eating disorder and was also diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease.
"Recently being diagnosed with hashimotos has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there," she said. "One day at a time. I want to help."
Amelia is known for appearing on Rinna's show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Rinna shares Amelia and 19-year-old daughter Delilah Belle with Hamlin, and posted a throwback photo with her family last week.