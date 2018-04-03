Billie Lourd pays tribute to Debbie Reynolds on her birthday

April 3 (UPI) -- Billie Lourd posted a sweet tribute to Debbie Reynolds on her birthday.

The 25-year-old actress honored her grandmother with an Instagram post Saturday on what would have been the Singin' in the Rain star's 86th birthday.

The Scream Queens star shared a throwback photo of herself standing with Reynolds on a porch. She captioned the picture with stars, crowns and a green heart emoji.

Lourd's post received over 161,800 likes and hundreds of supportive messages in the comments.

"Glad that you have these memories to look back on!" one person wrote.

"Love you! Third generation of strong, beautiful and very confident women!" another added.

✨👑💚👑✨ A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Apr 1, 2018 at 5:22am PDT

Reynolds, who died at age 84 in December 2016, was mother to Lourd's mom, late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher. Reynolds died one day after Fisher died of cardiac arrest at age 60.

"It's completely surreal," Lourd said of the deaths in an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September.

"I don't know, if I say that I'm doing good, I'm too happy. And if I say that I'm not doing good, then I'm a mess," she added. "So it's really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with."