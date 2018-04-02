Steven Bochco 'NYPD Blue,' 'L.A Law' creator dead at 74

April 2 (UPI) -- Steven Bochco, the television writer and producer behind hit shows NYPD Blue, L.A. Law and Hill Street Blues, has died at the age of 74.

Bochco died Sunday after losing his battle to leukemia, said The Hollywood Reporter. Bochco had received a stem cell transplant from an anonymous 23-year-old in 2014.

"Steven fought cancer with strength, courage, grace and his unsurpassed sense of humor," family spokesman Phillip Arnold said in a statement. "He died peacefully in his sleep [at home] with his family close by."

Bochco was also the man behind Doogie Howser, M.D., Murder in the First and Murder One along with less successful programs such as Bay City Blues, Public Morals, Cop Rock and Paris. among others.

He is survived by his wife Dayna, children Jesse, Sean and Melissa, grandchildren Wes and Stevie Rae and sister Joanna Frank.