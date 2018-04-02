Ruby Rose confirms split from singer Jess Origliasso

April 2 (UPI) -- Ruby Rose has called it quits with girlfriend Jess Origliasso.

The 32-year-old Australian actress confirmed in a Twitter post Sunday that she broke up with The Veronicas member "a few months ago."

"I've shared the past two years learning and sharing my life with an amazing human being," Rose said of the 33-year-old singer. "An experience for which I am very blessed. Break ups are always incredibly hard on the people involved but I can only be grateful for the experiences we shared."

"It's with a heavy heart to share that Jess and I parted ways a few months ago," she wrote. "We still love each other very much and I will always support her and be her biggest advocate. With love x."

The Orange is the New Black alum followed up by saying that news of the split was not an April Fool's Day joke.

"I understand it's 'April 1st' but I would never use something so personal as an April fools joke" she tweeted.

I understand it’s “April 1st” but I would never use something so personal as an April fools joke. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) April 1, 2018

Origliasso has yet to address the news on social media. She last posted a photo with Rose in March.

"A mosquito, my libido," the singer captioned a paparazzi shot on her Instagram account.

Rose and Origliasso were first linked in 2008, and rekindled their romance in 2016. The pair reconnected while filming a music video for The Veronicas song "On Your Side," which follows the highs and lows of their relationship.