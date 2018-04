April 2 (UPI) -- Singer Jessie James Decker on Monday shared an Instagram photo of herself cuddling her newborn son in a hospital bed.

"Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs. We are so in love," Decker captioned the image.

Decker and her husband, professional football player Eric Decker, have been married since 2013. They also are the parents of 4-year-old Vivianne and 2 1/2-year-old Eric Jr.