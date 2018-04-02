Channing Tatum and wife Jenna announce separation

April 2 (UPI) -- Hollywood stars Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced Monday they have split up after nearly nine years of marriage.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," the Tatums said in a statement they posted on Instagram.

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision -- just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy."

The celebrities met on the set of the 2006 film Step Up. Their only child, daughter Everly, is 4.