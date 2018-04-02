Celine Dion thanks fans for birthday wishes: 'They touched me deeply'

April 2 (UPI) -- Celine Dion thanked fans for their birthday wishes and support on Instagram as she continues to deal with an ear condition that has sidelined her Las Vegas concerts.

"Dear friends, I want to thank all of you for the wonderful birthday messages and videos. They touched me deeply," the singer said on Sunday in a written note that she signed. "I celebrated this day surrounded by family, while feeling the spirit of your presence."

"Thank you for the love and support and for being such a big part of my life for all these years. I can't wait to get back to being 100%, and to see you all again!" she continued.

Dion turned 50-years-old on Friday.

She recently announced that her March and April shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas have been canceled due to an ear condition. Dion is dealing with an issue in her middle ear called Patulous Eustachian tube which can cause hearing irregularities and make it difficult to sing.

"My luck hasn't been very good lately... I've been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens.... I just can't believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I'm so sorry," Dion previously said.