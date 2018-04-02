Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer spend Easter with kids after split

April 2 (UPI) -- Former couple Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer spent Easter with their kids.

Palin, the 27-year-old daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, and Meyer celebrated the holiday as a family Sunday following news they're headed for divorce after less than two years of marriage.

Meyer posted a photo on Instagram of his family at Lake Hills Church in Austin, Texas. He shares two daughters, 2-year-old Sailor and 10-month-old Atlee, with Palin, who is also mom to 9-year-old son Tripp.

"Happy Easter! #family #thegreaterthepurposethegreatertheconflict #heisrisen #purpose," Meyer captioned the picture.

TMZ reported in February that Meyer filed for divorce from Palin in January after less than two years of marriage. Meyer cited "discord or conflict of personalities" as the reason for the split, according to People.

"[The discord] destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents and reasonable expectation of reconciliation," the divorce papers read.

Palin and Meyer married in May 2016 after calling off their wedding the year previous. Palin will serve as maid of honor in her sister Willow Palin's upcoming wedding to Ricky Bailey.