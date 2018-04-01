Ryan Reynolds jokes about marriage trouble buzz

April 1 (UPI) -- Film star Ryan Reynolds has responded to rumors that his six-year marriage to actress Blake Lively is in trouble.

Reynolds re-tweeted a link to a report from the International Business Times India on Saturday with the headline, "Deadpool Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively struggling to spend 'quality time.'"

Reynolds' swift response was: "I wish. I could use a little 'me time.'"

Reynolds, 41, and Lively, 30, -- who are the parents of two young daughters -- were photographed together in New York on March 22 at a premiere for the film "Final Portrait."