Netflix 'aquires' Seth Rogen in April Fool's joke

April 1 (UPI) -- Netflix's Twitter account posted an April Fool's Day video showing actor and filmmaker Seth Rogen going over the paperwork for the deal they supposedly signed.

"Netflix aquires Seth Rogen in unprecedented business move," the minute-long clip is captioned.

The video shows Rogen reading aloud the dodgy documents, which say he has relinquished "ownership of mind and body to the entity known as Netflix, Inc. Hereby known as Seth's owners."

"Whew, I should have read this before I signed it," the 35-year-old funny man said. "If it worked for Adam Sandler, it will work for me, I guess, right? Let's do this thing."

The streaming giant also posted another video that jokingly touted new technology that could replace any television sitcom laugh-track with Rogen's trademark chuckle.

"I have known Seth for many years," senior Netflix development executive Jareth Chumley said in a fake press release. "After a wrap party in late 2017, Seth approached me and said something like 'Jesus [Expletive] Christ Jarbear, I would sell my soul for a fuckin enchilada right now.' And, so, basically that was how the idea was born. In the end we settled on a price a little higher than a standard Chili's To-Go entree, but I'll be damned, not by that much."

"The world really is our oyster here," added Netflix Chief Operations Officer Karen Shartwell. "There really isn't anything on earth that we can't make him do."

Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity fundraising special for Alzheimer's awareness and research is scheduled to stream Friday on Netflix.

Rogen is known for his work on the TV shows Freaks and Geeks, as well as the films The Disaster Artist, Steve Jobs, Pineapple Express and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.