Famous birthdays for April 1: Hillary Scott, Asa Butterfield

April 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- German military theorist Prince Otto von Bismarck in 1815

-- Italian pianist and composer Ferruccio Busoni in 1866

-- Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff in 1873

-- Actor Lon Chaney Sr. in 1883

-- Actor Toshiro Mifune in 1920

-- Author Anne McCaffrey (Dragonriders of Pern) in 1926

-- Actor/singer Jane Powell in 1929 (age 89)

-- Actor/singer Debbie Reynolds in 1932

-- Actor Ali MacGraw in 1939 (age 79)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Wangari Maathai in 1940

-- Musician Jimmy Cliff in 1948 (age 70)

-- Actor Annette O'Toole in 1952 (age 66)

-- Singer Susan Boyle in 1961 (age 57)

-- Political commentator Rachel Maddow in 1973 (age 45)

-- Reality television personality Jon Gosselin in 1977 (age 41)

-- Country singer Hillary Scott (Lady Antebellum) in 1986 (age 32)

-- Actor Mackenzie Davis in 1987 (age 31)

-- Actor Asa Butterfield in 1997 (age 21)