Famous birthdays for March 31: Ewan McGregor, Christopher Walken

By UPI Staff  |  March 31, 2018 at 3:00 AM
March 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- French philosopher Rene Descartes in 1596

-- German composer Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685

-- Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn in 1732

-- Poet Edward FitzGerald in 1809

-- Boxer Jack Johnson, the first African American to hold the heavyweight title, in 1878

-- Actor/singer Richard Kiley in 1922

-- United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez in 1927

-- Actor William Daniels in 1927 (age 91)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Gordie Howe in 1928

-- Fashion designer Liz Claiborne in 1929

-- Author John Jakes in 1932 (age 86)

-- Actor Shirley Jones in 1934 (age 84)

-- Actor Richard Chamberlain in 1934 (age 84)

-- Trumpeter/bandleader/music entrepreneur Herb Alpert in 1935 (age 83)

-- Political commentator Michael Savage in 1942 (age 76)

-- Actor Christopher Walken in 1943 (age 75)

-- Actor Gabe Kaplan in 1945 (age 73)

-- Actor Rhea Perlman in 1948 (age 70)

-- Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore in 1948 (age 70)

-- Actor/former football player Ed Marinaro in 1950 (age 68)

-- Guitarist Angus Young (AC/DC) in 1955 (age 63)

-- Actor Ewan McGregor in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Kate Micucci in 1980 (age 38)

