Famous birthdays for March 31: Ewan McGregor, Christopher Walken

March 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- French philosopher Rene Descartes in 1596
-- German composer Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685
-- Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn in 1732
-- Poet Edward FitzGerald in 1809
-- Boxer Jack Johnson, the first African American to hold the heavyweight title, in 1878
-- Actor/singer Richard Kiley in 1922
-- United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez in 1927
-- Actor William Daniels in 1927 (age 91)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Gordie Howe in 1928
-- Fashion designer Liz Claiborne in 1929
-- Author John Jakes in 1932 (age 86)
-- Actor Shirley Jones in 1934 (age 84)
-- Actor Richard Chamberlain in 1934 (age 84)
-- Trumpeter/bandleader/music entrepreneur Herb Alpert in 1935 (age 83)
-- Political commentator Michael Savage in 1942 (age 76)
-- Actor Christopher Walken in 1943 (age 75)
-- Actor Gabe Kaplan in 1945 (age 73)
-- Actor Rhea Perlman in 1948 (age 70)
-- Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore in 1948 (age 70)
-- Actor/former football player Ed Marinaro in 1950 (age 68)
-- Guitarist Angus Young (AC/DC) in 1955 (age 63)
-- Actor Ewan McGregor in 1971 (age 47)
-- Actor Kate Micucci in 1980 (age 38)