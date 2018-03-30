Home / Entertainment News

Will Smith goes on a date with Sophia the Robot

By Wade Sheridan  |  March 30, 2018 at 9:07 AM
March 30 (UPI) -- Will Smith posted on his YouTube channel a date he went on with Sophia the Robot that included comedic and awkward moments between the pair.

Smith, during his meeting with Sophia which took place at the Cayman Islands on a beach, attempted to flirt and kiss the robot who denied his advances.

"I think we can be friends. Let's hang out and get to know each other for a little while, you're on my friends list now," Sophia said with a wink as she banished the actor to the friend zone.

"I just met Sophia the Robot. She wasn't feelin' me... I guess based on my History with Robots," Smith said on Instagram alongside a photo of himself attempting to kiss Sophia.

Other comedic moments from the date included Sophia mentioning 2004 film I, Robot which featured Smith battling robots and how she didn't understand Smith's joke about heavy metal being a robot's favorite type of music due to being made out of silicone, plastics and carbon fiber.

"Sophia the Robot represents state of the art Artificial Intelligence. She is a super advanced humanoid robot capable of showing over 60 different human expressions - interpreting human language and human emotion," Smith also said on Instagram about his new robot friend.

