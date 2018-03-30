Schwarzenegger 'stable' after undergoing heart surgery

March 30 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger is in "stable" condition after undergoing heart surgery, according to his rep.

Daniel Ketchell gave an update Friday to The Washington Post after the 70-year-old actor had surgery in Los Angeles. Ketchell confirmed only that Schwarzenegger is recovering after a heart procedure.

"That's the most important part," he said.

TMZ reported Schwarzenegger underwent emergency open-heart surgery after developing complications from another procedure. The emergency surgery is said to have taken several hours.

Sources said Schwarzenegger, who previously had an aortic valve replaced in 1997, went to Cedars-Sinai hospital Thursday for a catheter valve replacement. The star experienced complications after the "somewhat experimental" procedure.