Kathy Griffin to portray Kellyanne Conway on 'The President Show'

March 30 (UPI) -- Kathy Griffin is set to portray President Donald Trump's counselor, Kellyanne Conway on an upcoming episode of Comedy Central's The President Show.

The President Show stars Anthony Atamanuik portraying Trump as he hosts a late-night program from inside the oval office. Griffin confirmed on Twitter that she will be appearing on Tuesday's episode stating "Can't wait!" alongside a photo of Conway and herself.

Griffin's guest-starring role is the comedian's first return to television since May when she faced backlash for taking an anti-Trump photo that featured herself holding up a bloody, decapitated head resembling the president. Griffin apologized for the image stating "I went too far" and was investigated by the secret service who said that the photo could be perceived as a threat. She also said during a press conference that she felt bullied by Trump and others on social media.

"I am kicking the hornet's nest, as much as I can," Griffin said about appearing on The President Show during an interview with The New York Times.

"I think it's important to lean into the controversy, because I know so much more about it now," she continued. "I think now enough time has passed where people are starting to see the ridiculousness of what happened to me, and they're seeing other people that Trump has done it to."