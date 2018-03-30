Home / Entertainment News

Cameron Diaz: 'I'm totally down' for 'The Sweetest Thing' reunion

By Annie Martin  |  March 30, 2018 at 1:04 PM
March 30 (UPI) -- Cameron Diaz says she's "totally down" for a Sweetest Thing reunion.

The 45-year-old actress, who played Christina Walters in the 2002 movie, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she's "semi-retired" but interested in reuniting with co-stars Selma Blair and Christina Applegate.

"I'm literally doing nothing," she said in a joint interview with Blair and Applegate, who portrayed Jane Burns and Courtney Rockcliffe.

"I'm literally doing nothing, too!" Applegate responded. "I'm semi-retired, I haven't worked for years. I'm a mom, that's what we do. So I'm around, man."

"I'm totally down," Diaz agreed. "I'm semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies."

The Sweetest Thing stars said they would prefer to reunite than have a reboot cast new actors. Applegate jokingly said a sequel would be titled The Sweetest Thing: The Geriatric Years.

"I'd have a daughter in it, and it'll happen to her! Or a son and it'll happen to him!" Blair said of her character's purple elephant moment in the original film. "I think we have a story line, guys. Anyone in? I'm not retired."

"I'd come out of a retirement for it, too," Applegate responded before Diaz agreed, "I'd do it."

Blair had backpedaled in a tweet this month after telling Metro she "would have liked to do a sequel" to The Sweetest Thing, but that Diaz was "retired from acting."

"BREAKING NEWS Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview," the actress clarified. "CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz's spokesperson."

