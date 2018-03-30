'Beetlejuice' stage musical to play D.C. before Broadway

March 30 (UPI) -- The new musical comedy Beetlejuice is to have its world premiere in a pre-Broadway engagement this October at the National Theatre in Washington D.C.

Alex Timbers -- whose credits include Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher -- is directing the adaptation of the 1988 movie, which starred Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis.

No casting has been announced yet for the Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and Langley Park Productions project.

"Lock up your kids, folks, he's back! Beetlejuice is ruder, raunchier and frankly, more repellant than ever in this original musical based on Tim Burton's wonderfully demented film," a synopsis said. "Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole 'being dead thing.' Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon who happens to have a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits. Plus singing and dancing, of course."