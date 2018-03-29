Tyra Banks had nose job early in career: 'I admit it!'

March 29 (UPI) -- Tyra Banks says she had a nose job early in her modeling career.

The 44-year-old model and television personality said in an interview with People published Wednesday that she feels "a responsibility to tell the truth" about having plastic surgery when she was younger.

"Natural beauty is unfair," Banks told the magazine. "I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves."

"I had bones in my nose that were itching and growing," she said of having a rhinoplasty. "I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth."

Banks shared similar sentiments about plastic surgery in a previous interview with Yahoo! Singapore.

"I hate when models say, 'Oh, plastic surgery is just a wrong thing,'" the star said. "What are you talking about?"

"You won the genetic lottery... You look like this specimen that's making people everywhere feel insecure and you're going to ridicule someone for getting plastic surgery?" she explained.

Banks discusses her nose job and more in her memoir, Perfect is Boring, which debuts April 3. She presently serves as a host and judge on the VH1 reality competition America's Next Top Model.