Famous birthdays for March 29: Elle Macpherson, Brendan Gleeson

By UPI Staff  |  March 29, 2018 at 3:00 AM
March 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- John Tyler, 10th president of the United States, in 1790

-- Baseball pitching legend Cy Young in 1867

-- Actor/singer Pearl Bailey in 1918

-- Walmart founder Sam Walton in 1918

-- Political commentator John McLaughlin in 1927

-- Actor Scott Wilson in 1942 (age 76)

-- Former British Prime Minister John Major in 1943 (age 75)

-- Actor Eric Idle in 1943 (age 75)

-- Greek composer Vangelis, born Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, in 1943 (age 75)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Walt Frazier in 1945 (age 73)

-- Karen Ann Quinlan, the focus of arguments over the "right to die" when she fell into an irreversible coma, in 1954

-- Football Hall of Fame member Earl Campbell in 1955 (age 63)

-- Actor Brendan Gleeson in 1955 (age 63)

-- Gymnast Kurt Thomas in 1956 (age 62)

-- Actor Christopher Lambert in 1957 (age 61)

-- Actor Amy Sedaris in 1961 (age 57)

-- Model Elle Macpherson in 1964 (age 54)

-- Actor Lucy Lawless in 1968 (age 50)

-- Former tennis star Jennifer Capriati in 1976 (age 42)

