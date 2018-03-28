WWE Smackdown: Daniel Bryan issues a WrestleMania challenge

March 28 (UPI) -- General manager Daniel Bryan challenged Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to a match at WrestleMania Tuesday on Smackdown following the brutal beatdown he received from the duo last week after firing them.

Bryan proposed that he face Owens and Zayn in a Tag Team Match with Shane McMahon as his partner despite the commissioner being currently injured with a case of acute diverticulitis due to also being attacked by the best friends.

Bryan, who mentioned how he was tired of being the general manager of Smackdown Live and was itching to wrestle again, announced that if Owens and Zayn can win their match, they will no longer be fired and can return to the blue brand.

"I fought for three years for my dream to go back in there and compete, to go back in there and wrestle and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens tried to take that away from me," Bryan said of how he was cleared for in-ring action last week. "I'm going to kick their ass."

Also on Smackdown Live, United States Champion Randy Orton teamed up with one of his WrestleMania opponents Bobby Roode to take on the other, Jinder Mahal who joined forces with Rusev.

Mahal took advantage of the animosity between Orton and Roode when he pushed The Glorious One into The Viper. Orton, upset, then delivered an RKO to Roode following a shoving match. This gave Rusev the opening to nail Orton with a kick to the face and score the victory.

Rusev then informed Mahal backstage as they celebrated that his victory over Orton should grant him entry into the United States Championship match at WrestleMania. Bryan would agree with Rusev making the title match now a Fatal 4-Way between Orton, Roode, Mahal and Rusev.

Other moments from Smackdown Live included Becky Lynch defeating Ruby Riott; The New Day taking on The Bludgeon Brothers which ended in brawl that also included Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos; Dolph Ziggler defeating Tyler Breeze; and Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Shelton Benjamin before getting into a war of words with WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Nakamura promised Styles that he would defeat him at WrestleMania and then later while saving the champion from a beatdown by Benjamin and his partner Chad Gable, tricked Styles into thinking that he was going to strike him down with the Kinshasa.