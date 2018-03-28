Kevin Smith enjoys Disneyland trip with family following heart attack

March 28 (UPI) -- Kevin Smith posted on Instagram how he enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith and their daughter Harley Quinn Smith after suffering from a massive heart attack in February.

"You just survived a heart attack! What do you wanna do next? "I'm going to @disneyland!" Yesterday we took a family trip together for the first time in years to the happiest place on Earth, to celebrate my still being alive (and to do research)!" Smith said alongside a photo of himself posing with his wife in daughter in front of the Disneyland castle.

"Jen and I would bring a young @harleyquinnsmith to @disney at least once a month. So yesterday's trip to the #magickingdom was not only good for the heart, it was good for the soul!" he continued after mentioning how they spent the day going on every ride in the park.

Smith was hospitalized in February after performing a new standup special, Kevin Smith Live! at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, Calif. He had completed one of two planned shows before he began to feel sick and decided to call an ambulance.

"I didn't piece together [I was having a] heart attack," Smith previously said in a video where he updated fans on his condition. "Even when I was sitting there going like 'my chest is heavy' and stuff and even though my father died at the age of 67 of a massive heart attack."

Harley Quinn also posted on Instagram a photo from the trip with her parents saying, "Trying to force my family to love Disney as much as I do ~ an ongoing saga."