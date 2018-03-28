Iron Maiden 'Legacy of the Beast' pinball machine announced

March 28 (UPI) -- Pinball manufacturer Stern has announced a new Iron Maiden-themed pinball machine titled Legacy of the Beast.

Iron Maiden pinball will replicate the excitement of a live Iron Maiden concert and will allow players to experience different forms of the band's skull-faced mascot Eddie as he embarks on a quest to slay the Beast.

The machine will be available for purchase with Pro, Premium and Limited Edition models that feature hand-drawn artwork from illustrator and Iron Maiden fan Jeremy Packer. All models will include 12 Iron Maiden songs including "Number of the Beast," "Hallowed Be Thy Name," and "2 Minutes to Midnight" among others.

The Limited Edition model, which retails for $8,999 and is limited to a production run of 500 units, includes an exclusive mirrored backglass and an upgraded sound system. The Pro model retails for $5,999 with the Premium model costing $7,599.

"Iron Maiden is one of the most iconic bands of all time and we're excited to have Eddie join the ranks of Stern Pinball's rock and roll lineup," said chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball Gary Stern.

Stern Pinball has previously designed pinball machines around fellow rock bands such as AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Metallica and Aerosmith.