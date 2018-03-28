Hailee Steinfeld wears Niall Horan shirt amid dating rumors

March 28 (UPI) -- Hailee Steinfeld is fueling rumors she's dating fellow singer Niall Horan.

The 21-year-old American singer and actress posted a photo of herself wearing a Niall Horan shirt amid reports she's seeing the 24-year-old British star.

Steinfeld captioned the post on Twitter with coordinates in Brixton, London. Horan performed at O2 Brixton Academy in the district Thursday, March 22.

"51.4613° N, 0.1156° W," Steinfeld wrote.

E! News reported Tuesday that Steinfeld and Horan are dating but keeping their relationship casual.

"It's true that Hailee and Niall are dating, but at this point it's still pretty casual," a source said.

Steinfeld and Horan had attended a Backstreet Boys concert together in February. The pair were previously spotted together at the American Music Awards in November, with Horan wishing Steinfeld a happy birthday the next month.

"Happy birthday to the loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends @haileesteinfeld," he wrote.

Steinfeld is known for playing Emily Junk in Pitch Perfect 2 and its sequel. Horan came to fame with the boy band One Direction, and released his debut solo album, Flicker, in October.