Google honors cookbook author Glasse with Doodle

March 28 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating what would have been the 310th birthday of English cook and author Hannah Glasse with a new Doodle.

Glasse, who was born in 1708, penned the most popular cookbook of the 18th century in 1747 titled The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy. The book was one of the first written in a simple style which meant any English speaker and reader could use it regardless of class.

"Glasse's cookbook was popular not only because it was easy to read, but also because of its massive scope. It included a whopping 972 recipes, covering everything from puddings and soups, to what to serve at Lent, to preparing food for the sick," Google said of the book.

Google's homepage features artwork depicting Glasse making a batch of Yorkshire puddings. The Art of Cookery contained one of the earliest known published recipes for Yorkshire pudding.