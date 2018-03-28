Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for March 28: Lady Gaga, Reba McEntire

By UPI Staff  |  March 28, 2018 at 3:00 AM
| License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Roman Catholic St. Teresa of Avila in 1515

-- Russian author Maxim Gorky in 1868

-- Brewer Frederick Pabst in 1836

-- Brewer August Anheuser Busch Jr. in 1899

-- Naturalist Marlin Perkins in 1905

-- Edmund Muskie, the 1968 Democratic Party vice presidential candidate, in 1914

-- Child star Freddie Bartholomew in 1924

-- Zbigniew Brzezinski, Carter administration national security adviser, in 1928

File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

-- Actor Conchata Ferrell in 1943 (age 75)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Rick Barry in 1944 (age 74)

-- Actor Ken Howard in 1944

-- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in 1945 (age 73)

-- Actor Dianne Wiest in 1948 (age 70)

-- Country singer/actor Reba McEntire in 1955 (age 63)

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

-- Rapper Cheryl James (Salt in Salt-n-Pepa) in 1966 (age 52)

-- Actor Vince Vaughn in 1970 (age 48)

-- Actor Nick Frost in 1972 (age 46)

-- Television personality Kate Gosselin in 1975 (age 43)

-- Actor Julia Stiles in 1981 (age 37)

-- Singer Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, in 1986 (age 32)

-- Actor Laura Harrier in 1990 (age 28)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
