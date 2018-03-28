Corey Feldman says he was stabbed, posts hospital photos

March 28 (UPI) -- Corey Feldman said on Twitter Wednesday that he was stabbed Tuesday night alongside photos of himself being hospitalized.

The actor says that he was stabbed while sitting in his car with a security guard when three men approached his vehicle. He says he was stabbed while his security guard was distracted and another car pulled up with an attacker.

"I'm in the hospital! I was attacked 2nite! A man opened my car door & stabbed me w something! Please say prayers 4 us!" Feldman said alongside photos of himself laying in a hospital bed and being checked on. "Thank god it was only myself & my security in the car, when 3 men approached! While security was distracted, w a guy a car pulled up & attacked! I'm ok!"

Feldman referred to the attackers as a "wolfpack" who has been sending threats to him on social media and said that the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the manner as an attempted homicide.

"@lapd r currently investigating the case as an attempted homicide! I have had mounting threats on all sm platforms by this vile "wolfpack" & this Im sure is a result of those negative actions! I have reason 2 believe its all connected! Enough is enough! How sick r these ppl?!?" the 46-year-old continued.

The LAPD said to Fox News that they were not aware of an investigation at this time.

Feldman made headlines in October when he announced how he was going to expose Hollywood pedophiles by making a film that would be funded through an Indiegogo campaign. Feldman, in a video promoting the campaign which has since ended after raising over $270,000 out of $1 million, said that he has put his life at risk since announcing the project.