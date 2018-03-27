'iCarly', 'Drake & Josh' creator Dan Schneider exits Nickelodeon

March 27 (UPI) -- Longtime Nickelodeon series creator Dan Schneider, who was responsible for hit live-action shows such as iCarly, Drake & Josh and Henry Danger, has parted ways with the network.

Schneider started working at Nickelodeon in 1993 as an executive producer and writer on comedy series All That. He would go onto to create and manage other memorable shows on the kids network including Kenan & Kel, The Amanda Show starring Amanda Bynes, Zoey 101 starring Jamie Lynn Spears, Victorious starring Victoria Justice and Sam & Cat starring Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy.

The 52-year-old's departure comes as Nickelodeon has decided to cancel one of his newer programs Game Shakers after three seasons. Schneider's Henry Danger, which is the current number-one hit show on Nickelodeon, is expected to continue while the future for the animated-based Adventures of Kid Danger is unknown, Deadline reported.

"Following many conversations together about next directions and future opportunities, Nickelodeon and our long-time creative partner Dan Schneider/Schneider's Bakery have agreed to not extend the current deal," Nickelodeon and Schneider said in a joint statement. "Since several Schneider's Bakery projects are wrapping up, both sides agreed that this is a natural time for Nickelodeon and Schneider's Bakery to pursue other opportunities and projects."

"We thank Dan and his Schneider's Bakery producers, executives and social media team for their immeasurable contributions to Nickelodeon, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors. And Dan and Schneider's Bakery are proud of the work they did together with Nickelodeon and will always remain big fans of the network," the statement continued.

Schneider's exit comes after Chris Savino left Nickelodeon amid allegations of sexual harassment. Savino's The Loud House will continue to air on Nickelodeon with Season 3 set to premiere in 2018.