Roma Downey thanks God after stepson returns from hospital

March 27 (UPI) -- Touched by an Angel alum Roma Downey thanked God and fans for their support on Instagram after her 20-year-old stepson Cameron Burnett whom she shares with husband Mark Burnett, returned home from the hospital.

Cameron is Mark's son from a previous marriage. Cameron's hospitalization comes four years after he underwent brain surgery in 2014.

"Thanking God for answered prayers for our family and to everyone out there who prayed with us this week THANK YOU," the actress said on Monday alongside an image of a quote that read, "When you fall to you knees and ask God for help - don't forget to fall back to your knees and say thank you when he answers."

"We are so grateful ! We are joyfully saying prayers of thanksgiving #answeredprayers #thankyougod #gratefulheart #gratitude #joy #relief #prayer #countingourblessings," she continued.

The family confirmed to People magazine in a statement that Cameron was back home. "Our family is so thankful for all the prayers over the last few days. We are relieved to have Cameron back home with us and we are so incredibly grateful for the amazing care he received at UCLA," they said.

Downey first asked for prayers for Cameron on Friday stating on Instagram, "Dear friends, I need your prayers please for someone I love who is ill tonight. Thank you." No other details concerning Cameron's condition was released.