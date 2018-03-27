'Dance Moms' alum Abby Lee Miller released from prison

March 27 (UPI) -- Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has been released from prison after serving a 366-day sentence and has been transferred to a halfway house.

Miller has left the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California and moved to the Residential Reentry Center in Long Beach, TMZ reported. The facility is said to provide Miller with a supervised environment where she will be given employment counseling, job placement and financial management before being released on May 25.

The reality star reported to prison in July after she pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. The 51-year-old was indicted in October 2015 on 20 counts of fraud, including concealment of bankruptcy assets and false bankruptcy declarations. She was also sentenced to pay a fine of $40,000 and will spend two years on probation.

Miller is expected to follow a set of guidelines as part of her supervised release including getting drug tested and reporting to her probation officer within days of her release, not illegally possess a controlled substance, a firearm or any other weapon and must report any change of address within 30 days to the United States Attorney's Office among others.

She cannot "communicate or interact with someone [she] knows is engaged in criminal activity," and must notify her probation officer within 72 hours if she is arrested and cannot "pose a risk to another person or organization," reads court documents obtained by Us Weekly.